Comets Playing In Pinckneyville Tourney

The Greenville Comets are returning to the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville next week.

The three-day tournament is December 27, 28 and 29.

Greenville has an early morning tipoff to start action. The Comets play Benton at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 27.

A win by the Comets will put them in a 5 p.m. game December 28 while a first round loss sends them to a 10:30 a.m. contest on Tuesday.

All teams play on December 29, as games are held for 15th, 13th, 11th, ninth, seventh, fifth, third and first place.

Among the first round matchups are Murphysboro against Okawville, Steeleville against Meridian, Pinckneyville against Roxana, Jerseyville against Woodlawn, Mt, Carmel against Chester, Salem against Carlyle and Richland County against Trico.