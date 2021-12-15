Registration is underway for the Comets Saturday Morning Basketball Program at the Greenville High School gymnasium.

Registration forms have been distributed at local schools and must be returned to Coach Todd Cantrill by December 31. Spots cannot be guaranteed after that date.

The program is for boys and girls in grades one through six. The fee is $25 per player, and the program goes from January 8 through February 12.

All players must wear a mask.

Coach Cantrill can be contacted at 618-410-4959.