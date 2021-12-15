Comets Shootout Saturday

The Greenville High School gym will be buzzing with basketball all day Saturday as a six-game shootout is held.

Ten different teams will compete, two girls and eight boys.

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat thanked Bradford National Bank for sponsoring the event. The Lady Comets will play Father McGivney at noon, the Comets will play Altamont at 1:30 PM, Carlyle plays Monticello at 3 PM, Mascoutah plays Hillsboro at 4:30, Edwardsville will take on Mater Dei at 6 PM, and the Comets play again against Monticello at 7:30.

The price for all six games is $5 for adults and $3 for students. You can come and go from the games or you can stay all day. Concessions will be available.

Click below to hear his comments:

