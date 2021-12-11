Comets stand strong against Litchfield

It was a battle on the court along with severe weather causing a delay at Litchfield Friday might.

By the time the Greenville-Litchfield boys basketball game concluded, the Comets had a 59-34 victory, their third of the season.

Despite a big difference in the final score, the Comets had to battle a tough Litchfield team that stayed close throughout the first half.

The Comets led 9-7 after one quarter, 20-14 at halftime and 38-26 after three frames.

GHS poured in 21 points during the long fourth quarter to win by 25.

The last quarter was extra long due to the weather. With tornado warnings being issued in the Litchfield area, the game was stopped with 7:24 left to play and the Comets leading by 10. The gymnasium was evacuated and fanes lined up in the school hallways.

After about 30 minutes, fans were allowed back in the gym and the players returned to the court for brief warm-ups before the game resumed.

The Comets controlled the action in the final seven minutes and continued to grow their lead.

Landen Moss scored 20 points for the winners. Peyton McCullough posted 18 points and had over 10 rebounds. Nick Grull came off the bench and scored nine.

Greenville was 10 of 15 at the free throw line and sank five three-pointers, three by Moss.

The Comets are now 3-3 for the season and 1-0 in the South Central Conference.

They play their first home game of the season Tuesday night against Okawville. The contest will be broadcast on WGEL.