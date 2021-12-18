Comets Win At Home Over Staunton

The Greenville Comets are 2-0 in the South Central Conference after defeating Staunton Friday night 65-26

Playing before a big home crowd, the Comets scored the first 13 points of the game to take control. They led by nine after one quarter, by 14 at halftime and by 30 after three quarters.

GHS sank 11 three-pointers in the contest and defensively held Staunton to seven points in the second half.

Landen Moss led the offense with 21 points. He connected on five three-pointers.

Jack Schaufelberger made four three-pointers and ended with 18 points. Peyton McCullough totaled 12 points and Kaleb Gardner had 10.

The Comets are 4-4 overall and play twice Saturday in their own shootout. They battle Altamont at 1:30 p.m. and take on Monticello about 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

In junior varsity action, the Comets defeated Staunton 48-28. Top scorers were Tyson Ackerman with 13 points, Dieken Graber and Aiden Andris with eight apiece, and Shane McCracken with six.