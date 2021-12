The Greenville Comets recorded their first victory in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville Tuesday morning.

The Comets defeated Roxana 60-38.

GHS led by 16 points at halftime.

The Comets featured balanced scoring with 14 points from Kaleb Gardner, 11 from Peyton McCullough, 10 from Jaylon Betts and nine from Jack Schaufelberger.

Greenville plays Meridian at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the tournament.