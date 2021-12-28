Duff In IFCA Hall Of Fame

Congratulations go out to a former Greenville High School football coach who is receiving state recognition.

Aaron Duff has been selected for induction into the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be March 26 in Champaign.

Duff, a native of Hillsboro, played football at Greenville College.

He became the Greenville High School head football coach in the 2001-2002 school year. Duff guided the Comets to the football playoffs six of his seven seasons at GHS. His team went to the quarterfinals in 2006 and the state semifinals in 2007.

Duff became head coach at Hillsboro High School in the 2008-2009 school year and ended his time there in 2019-2020, a span of 12 seasons. Four of his Hilltopper teams qualified for the playoffs.

As a head coach at Greenville and Hillsboro, Coach Duff had a record of 99-87, including a 53-21 mark at Greenville High School.