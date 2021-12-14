Freshman Basketball Boys Win Two

The Greenville High School freshman boys’ basketball squad posted two victories recently.

In a game at Litchfield last Friday, GHS slipped past Litchfield 19-13, playing seven minute quarters with a running clock. Elijah Shadowens and Cale Ackerman scored seven points apiece, Shadowens added four rebounds and three steals, and Ackerman totaled six rebounds.

On Saturday, the freshman Comets jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and defeated Wesclin 76-39.

Leading the offense were Ackerman with 29 points and Cohen Alstat with 12. Ackerman also has eight rebounds and three steals.

Declan Graber and Ben Hutchinson were credited with five rebounds each, and Gavin Doll had five assists.