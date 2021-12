Playing earlier this month, the Greenville High School freshman girls basketball team split two games played at Pana.

The Lady Comets lost to Hillsboro, 36-24, as Kylie Doll scored nine points.

In the other game, Greenville High defeated Pana 23-16. Top Lady Comet scorers were Anna Turner with 10 points, Kylie Doll with seven and Mia Bellegante with six.