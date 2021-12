A freshman/sophomore Lady Comets team played in the recent Father McGivney Tournament.

Greenville lost to Father McGivney, 19-16. Anna Turner and Carly Schaub scored five points each.

The Lady Comets followed with a 40-9 victory over Alton. Top scorers were Kylie Doll with 13 points and Mia Bellegante with nine.

In the fifth place game, Collinsville topped the GHS squad, 26-19, as Kylie Doll had another 13-point game.