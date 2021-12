The Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team played in a tournament at Taylorville on Saturday and claimed the consolation championship.

The Lady Comets won two of three games.

After losing to Springfield, GHS beat Pana.

In the consolation final, the Lady Comets defeated Glenwood 32-21. Carly Schaub scored nine points with Adyson Bearley and Kylie Doll posting six apiece.