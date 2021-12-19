Greenville High Shootout

It was a full day of basketball at the Greenville High School gymnasium on Saturday.

The first annual Comets Sports Boosters Shootout, powered by Bradford National Bank, featured eight games over a nine-hour time period.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat put the shootout together and said he was pleased with the event.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Greenville Comets played twice and lost to Altamont 64-54 and to Monticello 72-44.

Peyton McCullough scored 19 points and Jack Schaufelberger had 16 in the Altamont game. Against Monticello, McCullough netted 16 points while Landen Moss had 12.

The Greenville Lady Comets played the first game and were edged by Father McGivney 39-35.

The GHS girls led by as many as eight points in the first half and were in front 31-27 after three quarters, but Father McGivney came back, holding Greenville to four points in the last quarter.

Abby Sussenbach recorded 18 points for the Lady Comets.

In other shootout action, all boys’ games, Monticello beat Carlyle 57-39. Mascoutah topped Hillsboro 62-46 and Mater Dei defeated Edwardsville 44-36.