GU Indoor Track Successes

The Greenville University women’s and men’s track teams participated in indoor meets at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington last Saturday.

Leading the Lady Panthers was Cayden Sharp. She won the high jump and finished second in the 60 meter hurdles and triple jump.

Alexa Seger was fourth in the 60 meter dash.

In the men’s meet, GU had two firsts. Carson Rantamen won the 60 meter dash, and Wesley Kile was the best pole vaulter.

Hunter Matthews, a former Greenville Comet athlete, placed second in the high jump.

Nate Brown had a second place finish in the weight throw and was third in the shot put. Dylan Webster placed third in the triple jump.