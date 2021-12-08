Jett To Play Softball At Kaskaskia

A senior on the Greenville High School softball team will be playing for Kaskaskia College.

Macy Jett has decided to join the KC program, which is led by Head Coach John Barnes.

The announcement was made last week.

Macy talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel and said she is looking forward to playing college softball at Kaskaskia. She said she has a history of playing for Coach Barnes and she really enjoys the Kaskaskia campus.

Coach Barnes said he is happy to see Macy joining the program. She has played for him since she was little and he’s familiar with her skill set.

Attending a brief ceremony to honor Macy were her parents, Nick and Sarah Jett; her sister, Madyson; Kaskaskia College Head Softball Coach John Barnes, Greenville High School Head Softball Coach Steve Dannaman, and GHS Assistant Coach Troy Micnheimer.