The week-long Kaskaskian Classic boys’ basketball tournament ended Saturday with the all-tournament team being announced.

Greenville had one member, junior Landen Moss. The team also included senior Hayden Hoffmann from Carlyle, and seniors Drake Vogel and Gavin Matoush from Hillsboro.

Pinckneyville beat Flora for the championship. Hillsboro won the third place game over Greenville, Carlyle defeated Nokomis for fifth place, and Woodlawn edged Okawville for seventh.