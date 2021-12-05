Lady Blue Jays Win The Regional Basketball Championship

The Greenville Junior High eighth grade girls basketball team is a regional champion.

Friday night in Litchfield, the Lady Blue Jays won the Class 8-3A regional title by edging Litchfield 18-16.

Late in the game, Greenville led by eight points. Litchfield banked in two, three-point shots in the final minute, however the second one came in the last second, and the Lady Jays had their regional crown.

Greenville was seeded second in the regional while Litchfield was the top seed. The Lady Blue Jays lost to Litchfield during the regular season.

Greenville advances to the Illinois Elementary School Association Vandalia Sectional. The Lady Jays will meet Roxana on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.