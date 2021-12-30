Lady Comets Defeat Dupo

Playing in their third game at the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Wednesday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a 52-22 victory over Dupo.

The GHS girls played at 3 p.m. Thursday in the fifth place game. As of Thursday morning, they were 2-1 in the tournament.

It was a close 7-4 lead after one quarter, then the Lady Comets controlled the action the rest of the way, leading 21-9 at halftime and 35-17 after three quarters.

Top scorer for the Lady Comets was Abby Sussenbach with 20 points. She recorded six points in each of the first three quarters.

Mia Emken finished with 14 points, and sank two three-point shots.