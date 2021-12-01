Lady Comets Defeated At Nashville

Playing their second night in a row, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team lost at Nashville Tuesday night.

The final score was 55-18.

The Nashville defensive press was a big difference in the game. The home team led 15-6 after one quarter, 30-16 at halftime and outscored the Lady Comets 20-5 in the third period.

The Lady Comets were led in scoring by Abby Sussenbach with seven points and Mia Emken with six.

The varsity Lady comets are 1-4 this season. They host Hillsboro Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In junior varsity play at Nashville, the Lady Comets lost 39-27 and Nashville won the freshman contest 22-17.