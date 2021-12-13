Lady Comets Fall In Overtime

Playing in the T. Todt Shootout Versus Cancer at Nokomis on Saturday, the Greenville Lady Comets fell to Nokomis 42-37 in overtime.

In the overtime, Mia Emken sank a shot to put GHS in front, but the Lady Comets could not score the rest of the way.

Nokomis scored all of its overtime points at the free throw line.

It was 17-17 at halftime as the Lady Comets rallied late with successive three-pointers by Charlie Stearns and Emken. Greenville led by two points after the third quarter. It was 35-35 at the end of regulation time.

For the game, Nokomis was 17 of 30 at the free throw line. The Lady Comets made seven of 15 free throws.

Abby Sussenbach led GHS with 13 points. Emken finished with 11.

The Lady Comets are 2-7 for the season. They play at home Monday against Southwestern Piasa. There is only a girls varsity game that night and it will start at 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.