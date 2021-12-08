Lady Comets Lose At Carlyle

The Greenville Lady Comets were defeated Tuesday night at Carlyle by the score of 40-21.

GHS led by two points three times in the first quarter, and it was tied 7-7 after eight minutes of play. Carlyle was up by one with four minutes left in the first half and broke out to a 27-13 margin at intermission.

The Lady Indians expanded their lead to 25 in the second half and won by 19.

Abby Sussenbach and Lilly Funneman scored four points for the Lady Comets.

Carlyle was led by Jacie Persing with 14 points and Sophia Hoffmann with 12.

Carlyle is now 7-0 for the season.

The 1-6 Greenville team plays Thursday at Litchfield. There will only be a varsity game, tipping off at 6 p.m., and it will be broadcast on WGEL.

In the junior varsity game at Carlyle, the home team topped the Lady Comets 39-34.