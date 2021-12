The Greenville Lady Comets’ basketball team hosted Hillsboro Thursday night and lost 60-20.

Leading scorer for GHS was Charlee Stearns with seven points.

The varsity Lady Comets are 1-5 for the season and 0-1 in South Central Conference action.

They play at Carlyle Tuesday night and at Litchfield Thursday. There will only be a varsity game at Litchfield with the tipoff at 6 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to Hillsboro 37-22.