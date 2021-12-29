Lady Comets Lose To Anna-Jonesboro

In a low scoring game Tuesday evening, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by Anna-Jonesboro at the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament.

The final score was 27-23.

Each team had two-point quarters in the first half. The GHS girls led 5-2 after eight minutes, but trailed12-7 at halftime. They had an 11-point third quarter, but still trailed 21-18 going into the final qframe, then scored just five points in the final eight minutes.

The Lady Comets were four of five at the free throw line while Anna-Jonesboro sank six of 14 tosses.

Leading Greenville in scoring were Mia Emken and Lilly Funneman with seven points apiece. Emken sank two three-pointers.

The Lady Comets play again in the tournament Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Dupo.