Lady Comets Place Fifth In Tournament

It took a big second half comeback for the Greenville Lady Comets to claim fifth place in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament.

Battling Wesclin Thursday afternoon, the Greenville High School girls erased a 16-point halftime deficit, and outscored the Warriors 29-8 in the second half to win 41-36.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager talked to WGEL about the game and said after Wesclin made five three-point shots in the first half, they weren’t sure they could stop them, but they found a way. He said a lot of factors came together and added up to make the difference and a fun way to end the tournament.

Mia Emken scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half. She had three, three-point field goals for the game.

The Lady Comets totaled five three-point buckets, and were eight of 13 at the free throw line, sinking five of those in the fourth quarter.

The GHS girls won three of four games in the tournament, defeating Elverado, Dupo and Wesclin.

Senior Abby Sussenbach was named to the all-tournament team.