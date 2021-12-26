Lady Comets Playing In Holiday Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets are one of 16 teams in the Christ Our Rock High School Girls Basketball Winterfest Tournament next week.

Action begins Monday and continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (December 27 through December 30). Christ Our Rock Lutheran is located directly west of the Kaskaskia College main campus, near Centralia.

The Lady Comets’ first opponent will be Elverado. That game is Monday about 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on WGEL.

If the Lady Comets win, they will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 and if they lose their first game, they will play at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Other first round games are Dupo against Webber, Staunton against the Anna Jonesboro junior varsity, Anna Jonesboro against Sandoval, Father McGivney against Madison, Vandalia against Johnston City, Wesclin against Carbondale and Christ Our Rock against Trico.

Semifinal games on both sides of the bracket are Wednesday, December 29, and on the final day, December 30, the fifth place, consolation championship, third place and championship games will be played.