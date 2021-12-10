Lady Comets Win At Litchfield

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity basketball team picked up its second win of the season Thursday night at Litchfield.

The GHS girls posted a 46-36 victory.

The Lady Comets bounced out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and expanded the margin to 19 during the second frame. At halftime, the GHS margin was 26-13.

The lead remained in double digits through the third quarter, but Litchfield battled back in the fourth, getting to within seven points with 1:50 left to play. The Lady Comets sealed the win with three free throws in the final minute.

The winners were seven of 12 at the free throw line and sank five three-point shots.

Leading the scoring were Lilly Funneman with 15 points, Charlee Stearns with 12, and Abby Sussenbach with nine.

The Lady Comets are now 2-6 for the season. They play in a shootout in Nokomis Saturday against the host school.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.