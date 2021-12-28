Lady Comets Win Opener

The Greenville Lady Comets moved into the winners’ bracket Monday at the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament.

The GHS girls defeated Elverado 43-28 and will now play Anna-Jonesboro at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anna-Jonesboro won by forfeit after Sandoval bowed out of the tournament.

The Lady Comets never trailed in Monday’s game, leading by four points after one quarter and 26-9 at halftime. Greenville’s lead was as many as 18 points in the third quarter and expanded to 21 late in the game.

Abby Sussenbach led the Lady Comets in scoring with 16 points while Charlee Stearns posted nine points.

The Lady Comets are 5-8 for the season going into Tuesday’s game.