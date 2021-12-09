Lady Jays Fall In Sectional

In a hard-fought IESA sectional game Wednesday night at Vandalia, the Greenville 8th grade Lady Blue Jays stayed close, but had their season end with a loss to Roxana 30-23.

Head Coach Gina Allen said her girls battled throughout the game. In the locker room, she told them she couldn’t be prouder of the way they played and their tenacity. She said they could have given up, but they kept it close.

Click below to hear more:

The Lady Jays fell behind 8-1 after the first quarter and trailed by nine points late in the first half. They bounced back to make it a five-point deficit by halftime.

Greenville scored four of the first six points in the third quarter to trail by just two points, but could get no closer.

Roxana led 19-15 after three quarters and stretched the gap to nine points once again with 1:37 left in the game. The Lady Jays got to within five points with 50 seconds left, but Roxana claimed the sectional title by seven points.

The Shells outscored the Greenville girls at the free throw line, making 11 of 22 attempts. The Lady Jays were four of nine at the line.

Leading the Greenville scoring were Emma Veith with eight points and Haylee Clark with six.

The Greenville eighth graders end the season with a 15-9 record, a championship in the Vandalia Tournament and a regional title.