The eighth grade Greenville Lady Blue Jays basketball team has advanced to the championship game of the Litchfield Class 8-3A Regional.

Playing in the semifinals Tuesday night, Greenville defeated Hillsboro 24-21.

Leading the scoring for the winners were Keeleigh Valleroy with eight points and Haylee Clark with six.

The second-seeded Lady Jays face top-seeded Litchfield in the title game Friday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. in Litchfield.