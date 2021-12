The six-game winning streak of the Greenville University Lady Panthers ended Saturday on the road.

The GU women were defeated by Western Illinois 105-56. Greenville is a NCAA Division 3 school while Western Illinois is a Division 1 team.

Emily Reinneck scored 19 points for Greenville. Ally Cantrill totaled four assists and Ashley Anderson pulled down eight rebounds.

The Lady Panthers are now 6-3 for the season. Their next game is January 1 at Washington University in St. Louis.