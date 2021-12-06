Lady Panthers Win At Home

Greenville University’s women’s basketball team has extended its winning streak to six games.

Playing at home Saturday, the Lady Panthers defeated Knox College 72-55.

GU jumped out to a big 41-19 lead at halftime.

Leading the scoring list was Madelyn Stephen with 18 points, Ashley Anderson with 13 and Ally Cantrill with 11.

Anderson grabbed nine rebounds, Emily Reinneck totaled six rebounds and five assists, and Cantrill recorded four steals.

The GU women are 6-2 for the season and play this Saturday, December 11 at Western Illinois University in Macomb.