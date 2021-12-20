Panthers Finish 2021 With Losses

The 2021 part of their current basketball season came to a close recently for the Greenville University Panthers.

The GU men took on two Wisconsin teams.

The Panthers lost to Wisconsin Stout 125-119, despite leading by three at halftime.

Romello Ball scored 19 points for Greenville, Travis Dickey had 18, and Cam Irvin posted 16.

The next night, the Panthers fell to Wisconsin Whitewater 143-102. The Whitewater squad led by 20 at halftime.

Jarred Johnson led the Greenville scoring with 18 points.

Going into 2022, the GU Panthers have a 1-9 record for the season. Their next games are January 1 at Millikin and January 4 at home against Principia.