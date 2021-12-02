Pocahontas, Mulberry Grove 8th Grade Regional

The Pocahontas 8th grade girls basketball team was in the IESA Class 8-1A regional, hosted by Mt. Olive, but didn’t play a game.

The squad was to play Millstadt St. James last Saturday, but St. James had to forfeit.

That put the Pocahontas squad into the regional semifinals, but it also had to forfeit Monday night’s contest. Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers told WGEL it was due to a COVID-19 situation which limited the number of players available for the game.

Mulberry Grove played twice in the Mt. Olive Regional. The Lady Eagles beat Ramsey 21-10 in the opening round, and lost to Mt. Olive Tuesday night by the score of 27-8.