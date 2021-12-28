Prater, Comet Squads In Competition

A member of this year’s Greenville High School cheerleading squad has received a special honor.

Lily Prater was named an all-state cheerleader by the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association. She is a senior at GHS.

Lily is the daughter of Joy and Nate Prater of Greenville.

Last Sunday, the GHS cheerleading squads competed in an Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association event at Edwardsville.

The junior varsity squad finished first out of five teams and the varsity Comet squad was fourth out of 14 teams.

The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity squads have qualified for the ICCA Championships to be held January 8 and 9 in Springfield. They will compete in the small school division.

The Greenville Junior High cheerleaders have also qualified for the ICCA state competition in the small junior high division.