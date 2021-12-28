Suzuki To Bowl For Huntington University

A Greenville High School senior is taking her bowling skills to the college level.

Brooklyn Suzuki has signed a letter of intent to bowl at Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana.

Huntington Head Coach Mike Shockey stated every player on the team is a scholarship player. Huntington is a NAIA school.

Suzuki told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she has been bowling since a young age. She said she got her first bowling ball when she was eight. She said the team and the small atmosphere at Huntington drew her to that school.

Brooklyn has a 208 average and her high game is 289. She is the daughter of Amber and Jeremy Suzuki of Greenville.

Coach Shockey said he is happy Suzuki will be joining the program. He said she’s an obvious talent and had a great chemistry with the team as soon as she met them. He said Brooklyn will have an equal shot to earn a spot on the varsity team.

Brooklyn will be bowling this year in the IHSA regional tournament at Collinsville on February 5. Her coach is Amber Helige from Fourth Street Lanes in Greenville.