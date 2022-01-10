Aces Win At Home

The Mulberry Grove Aces picked up a victory Friday night in their homecoming game.

The Mulberry Grove boys defeated Ramsey 50-33, taking control from the start. The home team led 15-4 after the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime.

Leading the Aces in scoring for the game were Gavin Wilson and Blake Scoggins with 10 points apiece and Arjan Epperson and Elias Goodin with nine each.

It was a big game for the Aces after they had lost to Ramsey by 39 points in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

Mulberry Grove plays at Father McGivney Tuesday and hosts Lincolnwood Friday night.