Another Overtime Loss For Comets

The Greenville Comets went into overtime for the second straight game Thursday night in the Litchfield tournament.

Hillsboro emerged victorious over the Comets, 65-59.

Greenville led most of the first quarter and the score was 16-16 at the first quarter break.

The Hilltoppers took the lead late in the first half and moved out to a 10-point margin during the third quarter.

The Comets got to within six going into the fourth quarter, then outscored Hillsboro 17-11.

Trailing by six with less than two minutes to go, two-point field goals by Nick Grull, Peyton McCullough and Jack Schaufelberger tied the score at 53 and sent the game into overtime.

Hillsboro scored the first seven points of the overtime. The Comets got to within two with 35 seconds left, but the Hilltoppers sealed the win with free throws.

Free throws were a big difference in the game. Hillsboro made 14 of 26 attempts while the Comets put up only one free throw the entire game. GHS did have a 13 to 3 advantage in three-point field goals.

Schaufelberger led the Comets in scoring with 20 points. McCullough totaled 11 and Kaleb Gardner put in nine.