Blue Jays In Title Game

The seventh grade Greenville basketball Blue Jays are in a regional championship game.

Playing Monday night in the semifinals of the Staunton Class 7-3A Regional, the third-seeded Jays defeated second-seeded Vandalia 46-42.

Greenville will meet East St. Louis Lincoln in the regional title contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Staunton.

Lincoln, seeded fourth in the tournament, beat top-seeded Staunton 41-35 in the other semifinal game.

The regional champion moves on to a one-game sectional Wednesday, February 2 at St. Michael School in Sigel.