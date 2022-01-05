Breese Central Girls Shootout

Breese Central is hosting a girls’ day-long basketball event on Saturday, January 8 for junior varsity and varsity teams.

Joining Central in the PAWS Girls Shootout are Greenville, Nashville, Okawville, Mater Dei, Rochester, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Father McGivney, O’Fallon, Paris, Carrollton, Quincy Notre Dame, Fairfield and Christopher.

The Lady Comets’ junior varsity team plays Carrollton at 1:45 p.m. in the east gym, and the GHS varsity girls go up against Carrollton at 3:30 p.m. in the main gym.

The varsity Lady Comets’ game will be broadcast on WGEL.

A total of 14 games are on the schedule, seven junior varsity and seven varsity. The first begins at 9:15 a.m. and the final contest tips off at 8 p.m.

The Central JV squad plays O’Fallon at 12:30 p.m. and Bethalto at 6:15 p.m. The Central varsity girls face Bethalto at 8 p.m. Mater Dei’s games are against Rochester, the JV action at 4:45 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.