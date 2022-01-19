Burke Tournament Underway

The 73rd Annual James Burke Eighth Grade Boys Basketball Tournament began Monday at Greenville Junior High School.

The Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Aviston, 51-29, and moved into the consolation bracket.

Effingham defeated Hillsboro in another game. Greenville was supposed to play Hillsboro Tuesday night, but Hillsboro was unable to do so.

That means the Blue Jays are in Friday’s consolation championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.

Two other games Monday saw Effingham St. Anthony defeat Staunton and Salem beat Triad.

Staunton and Triad played in a consolation semifinal game Tuesday.

Two games are scheduled for Thursday in the winner’s bracket. St. Anthony faces Salem at 6 p.m. followed by Effingham against Aviston.

The Burke Tournament ends Friday with the consolation championship game at 5 p.m., the third place contest about 6 p.m. and the championship game about 7 p.m.