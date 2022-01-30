Cheerleaders Advance To Finals

The Greenville Comets varsity cheerleaders will have a chance to defend their state championship.

Competing in the Illinois High School Association sectional at Peoria Saturday morning, the Comets finished in the top five, out of 13 teams, to advance to the state finals next weekend in Bloomington.

The GHS squad placed fourth at the sectional, behind Columbia, Farmington and Macomb.

The Comets won the IHSA small school state title in 2021.

Edwardsville also hosted a sectional on Saturday. Advancing to the finals were Breese Central and Breese Mater Dei.

Triad is in the state finals in the medium team division.