Comets Defeat Gillespie

The Greenville Comets grabbed a 75-49 home victory Friday night over Gillespie. The win gives the Comets a 3-1 record in the South Central Conference.

Friday night’s game was close through one quarter and early in the second quarter.GHS led by two at the first quarter break.

The Miners were able to tie the score twice in the contest, but the Comets never trailed. Their halftime lead was 10 points, then the GHS boys came out in the third quarter and scored 25 points, sinking five three-point shots.

The Greenville lead reached 31 points late in the game.

The Comets played well defensively, picking up many steals. They also finished with 11 three-pointers.

Peyton McCullough led the scoring list with 18 points, Landen Moss totaled 16 and Jack Schaufelberger finished with 15.

McCullough grabbed 12 rebounds. Kaleb Gardner had nine assists, four steals and six rebounds.

The Comets’ next game is Friday at Hillsboro. It will be broadcast on WGEL.

GHS won two other games Friday night.

The junior varsity Comets topped Gillespie 57-43.

Tyson Ackerman scored 14 for the winning team while Aiden Andris, Hunter Clark and Shane McCracken added eight apiece.

The freshman Comets rolled past Gillespie 64-19. Cohen Alstat netted 16 points and Cale Ackerman had eight.