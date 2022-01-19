Comets Fall In Overtime

The Greenville Comets took top-seeded Mattoon into overtime Tuesday night, but could not grab the victory in the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield.

The Comets led early in the game, then stayed close as the Green Wave led by two points at halftime. Mattoon opened up a six point lead by the end of the third quarter, but GHS held the opponent to four points in the fourth.

That allowed the Comets to tie the game with 25 seconds remaining on a shot by Peyton McCullough.

In the overtime, the score was tied at 45, but the Comets never took the lead.

McCullough led the Comets in scoring with 16 points.

Jack Schaufelberger posted 11 points while Landen Moss had 10.

The Greenville team recorded seven three-point baskets in the game, three by Schaufelberger and two by Moss.

The Comets play again Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Litchfield tournament. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.