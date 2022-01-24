Comets Fall In seventh Place Game

The Greenville Comets were defeated by Bethalto Civic Memorial Saturday afternoon in the seventh place game of the Rick McGraw Memorial Basketball Tournament in Litchfield.

Civic Memorial had the height advantage and used it to record a 59-49 win. The Comets trailed by three after one quarter, nine at halftime and by 14 going into the fourth period.

Jack Schaufelberger led the Comets in scoring with 19 points. Nick Grull posted 10.

GHS is now 8-14 for the season and hosts Carlyle Tuesday and Gillespie on Friday.