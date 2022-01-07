Comets In Litchfield Tournament

Information has been released on the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament at Litchfield January 15 through January 22.

Twelve teams have been divided into four pools. Greenville is in Pool A with Mattoon and Father McGivney.

Pool B consists of Pana, Taylorville and Litchfield; Pool C includes Triad, Nokomis and Bethalto Civic Memorial, and Pool D has Gateway Legacy, Hillsboro and Ramsey.

Pool play is January 15, 17 and 18. Greenville plays Father McGivney at 7 p.m. January 17 and Mattoon at 6 p.m. January 18. WGEL will broadcast both games.

Mattoon is seeded first in the tournament, Greenville eighth and Father McGivney ninth.

When pool play is completed, the teams will be placed into brackets for the semifinals.

The ninth and 11th place games will be played the evening of January 21.

The tournament ends January 22 with the seventh place game at 2:30 p.m., fifth place game at 4 p.m., third place game at 5:30 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m.