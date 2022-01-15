Comets Lose At Metro East Lutheran

A full court pressure defense in the second and third quarters was too much for the Greenville Comets at Metro East Lutheran Friday night.

The Knights rolled to a 72-52 win.

Greenville High led by five after one quarter and was in front by as many as eight points in the second quarter. The Metro East press caused several Comet turnovers and led to baskets on the Knights’ end.

Metro East scored 29 points in the second period to lead by 10 at halftime. The Knights quickly took control of the third quarter and outscored GHS 26-13.

GHS was led in scoring by Landen Moss with 13 points and Peyton McCullough with 12. The team sank eight three-point shots.

The Comets are 7-11 for the season. They play in a tournament at Litchfield next week, and are scheduled to meet Father McGivney at 7 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Two Comet teams won Friday night at Metro East Lutheran.

The junior varsity rallied in the second half to win 48-43. Cale Ackerman accounted for 15 points, Tyson Ackerman had 10 and Dieken Graber scored nine.

The freshman Comets beat Metro East Lutheran 57-54.

Cale Ackerman recorded 22 points, Cohen Alstat had 14 and Eli Shadowens netted nine points.

Benjamin Hutchinson grabbed 13 rebounds.