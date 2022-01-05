Comets Win At Wood River

The Greenville Comets played Tuesday night at Wood River and came away with a 55-45 win over the Oilers.

The Comets fell behind early, but battled back to lead 14-10 after one quarter. It was a 29-21 GHS advantage at halftime.

The Comet lead reached 15 points during the third quarter and was 10 going into the final frame. The Oilers got to within six points with just over a minute to play, but they didn’t score the rest of the way.

Leading the GHS offense was Landen Moss with 21 points. He scored 10 in the second quarter.

Peyton McCullough had a 15-point game and Jaylon Betts recorded eight points.

The Comets outscored East Alton-Wood River 9-2 at the free throw line and made six three-pointers.

The Comets are now 6-8 for the season, going into their next game Friday night at Vandalia. It will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets beat East Alton-Wood River 72-47.

Cale Ackerman scored 22 points for the Comets, and Shane McCracken totaled 18 points and 18 rebounds.