Comets Win First Game In Invitational

The Greenville Comets fell behind by six points in the fourth quarter then battled back to record a 54-46 victory over Father McGivney Monday night in the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield.

The Comets led most of the first half, holding a 7-5 margin after one quarter and 21-18 advantage at halftime.

Father McGivney outscored GHS 14-10 in the third frame to hold a one point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Griffins then scored six of the first seven points to go in front by six points.

That’s when the Comets’ Landen Moss caught fire in the shooting department, keeping GHS in the game by sinking three-pointers.

Father McGivney still led by a point with 3:35 left to play.

Nick Grull and Peyton McCullough had big field goals down the stretch, to give Greenville the lead again, and then Moss hit his fourth three of the quarter to put the Comets up by six.

Jack Schaufelberger sank four straight free throws in the last 30 seconds to put the Comets up by 10 and seal the win.

GHS had four players score in double figures. Moss finished with 14 points, Schaufelberger made three three-pointers and totaled 13 points, and Grull and McCullough had 10 apiece.

The Comets are 8-11 for the season. They play at 6 p.m. this evening in the Litchfield tournament against Mattoon. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.