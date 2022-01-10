Eighth Grade Eagles Second In Tournament

The Mulberry Grove eighth grade basketball boys placed second in the Sorento Tournament.

The Eagles defeated Mt. Olive, 42-23, in the semifinals, and dropped the championship game to Wood River Lewis and Clark, 28-25.

In the win, the Eagles were led in scoring by Jackson Icenogle with 19 points and Connor Hartmann with 13.

Against Lewis and Clark, Icenogle recorded 14 points.

Selected to the all-tournament team were Hartmann and Jackson Icenogle.

Members of the Mulberry Grove team include Hagan Henrichsmeyer, Icenogle, Hartmann, Kruz Schlemer, Tucker Moss, Heston Henrichsmeyer, Jackson Elam, Wyatt Hunter, Hunter Altenberger, Sylas Ray, Carson Caylor and Matthew Redou.