Eighth Grade Regionals Begin Saturday

Bond County teams will be playing in eighth grade regional basketball tournaments beginning Saturday.

Mulberry Grove is hosting a Class 8-1A regional.

The Eagles have a first round bye since they are seeded second behind Pana Sacred Heart.

Pocahontas plays Ramsey at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the Mulberry Grove gym, and the winner will go up against Mulberry Grove on Monday, January 31 at 7:15 p.m. in a semifinal game. The regional title game at Mulberry Grove is 6 p.m. Thursday, February 3.

The Greenville eighth grade Blue Jays are in the East St. Louis Lincoln Class 8-3A Regional.

The fifth-seeded Jays play fourth-seeded Staunton at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner moves on to the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 31 against top-seeded Vandalia.

The East St. Louis Lincoln Regional title game is 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 1.