Greenville Jr High Cheerleaders Win Tourney Title

The Greenville Junior High cheerleading squad earned a first place trophy at the recent James Burke Memorial Eighth Grade Boys Basketball Tournament in Greenville.

The cheerleaders were judged on sidelines, floor cheers and crowd cheers during the games.

Members of the cheerleading squad were Addy Bauer, Laura Craver, Rylin DeBlois, Selah Field, Avery Hentze, Emma Holloway, Mia Mains, Logan Martin, and Payton White.

The Blue Jays cheerleaders were in six invitationals this past season, claiming two first place finishes, one second place and three third place finishes. The team was sixth out of 16 teams in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association championships.

Coach of the Greenville cheerleading team is Gayla Brauns.